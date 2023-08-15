Leavenworth man involved in Platte County officer-involved shooting dies

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department said a 25-year-old man who was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday has died.

The shooting took place in the overnight hours Thursday, Aug. 10, after a vehicle pursuit involving members of the Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department and a domestic violence suspect ended.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jonathan Heath-Taylor of Leavenworth, died Monday.

No officers were injured at the scene.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said he had charges ready to be filed before the man’s death.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the man involved and our law enforcement partners who spend so much time in the line of danger as they keep our community safe; their jobs are never easy,” Thompson said.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting, which took place after a police chase began in Leavenworth, crossed over state line and ended in Platte County.

