Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Latest News

Marion County Record seizure
KBI takes the lead in Marion County Record case
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires