GALLERY: KU releases renderings for gateway district, David Booth Memorial Stadium renovations

The University of Kansas released renderings Tuesday for its Gateway District project and which...
The University of Kansas released renderings Tuesday for its Gateway District project and which includes a major renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.(KU Athletics)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas released full renderings Tuesday in the university’s renovation project of David Booth Memorial Stadium and its Gateway District.

The unveiling announcement was made by Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Travis Goff during a press conference attended by Gov. Laura Kelly.

View a gallery of the renderings below:

SEE MORE: Kansas football unveils state-of-the-art renovations for locker, weight rooms

More details on the project can be found at kugatewaydistrict.com.

