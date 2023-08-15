GALLERY: KU releases renderings for gateway district, David Booth Memorial Stadium renovations
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas released full renderings Tuesday in the university’s renovation project of David Booth Memorial Stadium and its Gateway District.
The unveiling announcement was made by Chancellor Doug Girod and Athletic Director Travis Goff during a press conference attended by Gov. Laura Kelly.
View a gallery of the renderings below:
More details on the project can be found at kugatewaydistrict.com.
