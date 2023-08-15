Know before you go: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the hottest ticket in Kansas City this weekend. The two legends take the stage for one night only on Saturday, August 19.

Tickets to the concert are still available with prices starting at $95 plus tax. The show is mobile ticket only and the Chiefs suggest having your tickets downloaded on your phone or Ticketmaster App before arriving at the stadium.

Fans must pay for parking before arriving at the stadium the day of the concert. Parking starts at $47 and can be purchased through the Chiefs website.

Forecast

Saturday is expected to be incredibly hot.

KCTV5 meteorologists warn temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year and will likely top out around 100 degrees. People heading to the concert are advised to take precautions, wear light clothing, and drink a lot of water.

Times to Know

There are a few times fans need to know about before heading to Arrowhead Saturday evening.

The parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. The gates to Arrowhead Stadium open an hour later at 5:30 p.m.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Concessions

Just like during Chiefs games, concessions are cashless, so remember to bring a card or plan on using Google Pay, Apple Pay or other similar services.

Concession menus can be found in the Chiefs app. Look under More, then Stadium Information and Amenities Guide to find the menu section.

Alcohol sales will end at 11 p.m. inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Clear Bag Policy

The NFL’s clear bag policy at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be in place for the Billy Joel concert.

Fans are allowed to bring in the following:

One-gallon clear zip-seal bag (Ziploc® bag or similar).

Small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

More information about the clear bag policy can be found online at Chiefs.com.

Permitted Items

Fans ARE allowed to bring in one 20 oz. factory sealed bottle of water, which every fan should consider doing Saturday. The forecast is expected to be incredibly hot. Fans are allowed to refill the bottles for free at filling stations around the stadium.

Clear plastic bags that fit the NFL’s clear bag policy above

One gallon clear plastic zip-seal bags

Small clutch bags smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5″

Small still cameras under 6″ without a case

Binoculars without case

Blankets (carried in over the shoulder)

Banners, signs & flags smaller than 11″ x 17″

Breast pumps and supplies

Portable chargers

Seat cushions without pockets or a cover

Prohibited Items

There is a long list of items that are banned from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the concert. The following is the list of items fans CANNOT take into the stadium:

Food

Glass, metal, plastic cups, bottles, flasks, or thermos

Backpacks, fanny packs, belt bags, cinch bags, coolers, any large bag that is not clear or larger than the permitted size

Helmets and hardhats

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Flammable liquids

Noisemakers such as airhorns

Boom boxes

Video or professional cameras

Laser pointers of any kind, poles, rods

Large strollers

Floor mats and carpet squares

Seat cushions with covers or compartments

Sports balls

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs

Security has the right to remove any other items they deem dangerous or unacceptable.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted at the Truman Sports Complex.

The Chiefs have approved tailgating parking and equipment at Chiefs.com. Tailgating is for guests only with tickets. The organization reserves the right to confirm that guests have tickets before letting them into parking lots.

Parking

Parking must be paid for online before arriving at the stadium. Parking starts at $47 and can be purchased through the Chiefs website.

A parking map of the Truman Sports Complex is available at Chiefs.com.

Bus/RV Parking Class A & C Buses and RVs (25ft or longer) require a Bus/RV parking pass and will be directed to park on the north side of Dubiner Circle. To access these spaces, Buses and RVs must enter through Gates 1 or 7.

Limousines: Option #1 Parking passes are not required for limousines provided that entry is through Gate 2 for drop off in Lot J. Limousines must exit and re-enter Gate 2 for pick up in Lot J after the final act begins. Option #2 Bus/RV/Limo parking pass may be purchased allowing entry through Gate 1 with onsite parking around the north side of Dubiner Circle.

Pick Up and Drop Off Vehicles must enter through Gate 2 for pick up and drop off in Lot J.



Accessible Entrances

Floor Entry Guests with mobility needs will need to use the GEHA Gate on the southeast side of the stadium for floor access. Guests will need to obtain their floor wristband and take the tunnel down to the floor level, because this is the only accessible entryway to the floor.

General Entry All other guests are advised to view “Accessible Gates” and “Elevators” at Chiefs.com for more information about entry and access to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.



The courtesy cart service is available beginning three hours prior to the event, continuing throughout the entirety of the concert. Requests are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis by the Fan Experience Department. To request a pre-game courtesy cart, please contact the Fan Experience Department (see below) once you have parked inside of the Truman Sports Complex.

Fan Experience Services Phone: 816-920-4237 Email: fanexperience@chiefs.com Event Text Line: Text “CHIEFS” |space| and your location and issue to 816-920-4237



