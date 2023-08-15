KCKPS aims to revolutionize teaching students a second language

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A program to teach elementary students how to learn all their class lessons in a second language is launching in the Kansas City, Kansas School District.

Kansas City, Kansas is a highly diverse school district and New Stanley Elementary School is embracing it with a “Welcome Back to School” banner in both English and Spanish. New Stanley also wants students to have an appreciation for different cultures which is a key reason behind the new program.

The program is called the Dual Language program and when Heidi Chavez heard about it, she believed her son– an upcoming Kindergartner at Silver City Elementary– would benefit from never forgetting their family’s native language by combining it with usual schoolwork.

“Make sure that he still has a good foundation in both languages because they’re still going to be teaching him English,” Chavez said. “But now they’re also teaching him Spanish. He’s learning to read; he’s learning to write and speak in both languages. So, I think it’s the best of both worlds. Especially for the community that we live in.”

Any parent with a child going into kindergarten at KCKSD is able to enroll that child in the program. The student will be assigned two teachers that split up activities taught in both English and Spanish.

“An English student is a language learner, and a Spanish Student is a language learner,” Jacqueline Rodriguez, director of multilingual education services, explained. “They have an English teacher and a Spanish teacher, so half of their day will be spent with their Spanish teacher, and they’ll do Spanish language arts and math. Then they’ll meet with their English teacher and do English language arts, science, and social studies.”

Right now, the program will be taught at Silver City, Francis Willard, and New Stanley Elementary School. By the Fall of 2028, it will be offered to students K-5. In Kansas City, Kansas, about 50% of students come from Spanish-speaking households, so the district hopes this sets up all students to communicate in multiple languages throughout their lives.

“I think it will just give him opportunities to really kind of just go into any direction that he wants,” Chavez said. “But at the same time, he’s really going to be able to help others along the way.”

“We are not quite filled, so if parents are still interested we encourage them to register for the program,” Rodriguez added. “We have had great success with getting both English and Spanish students in those seats.”

More information is available through the program’s FAQ. To enroll your kindergartener in this program, the official forms can be found on the school district’s website. You don’t have to live within the boundaries of the school where Dual Language is being offered to qualify.

