Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

K-State College of Education receives grant to combat teacher shortage

Kansas State University officials said the federal grant will bring its teacher education...
Kansas State University officials said the federal grant will bring its teacher education program to local school districts and community colleges in an effort to combat statewide and national teacher shortages.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University College of Education received a grant to recruit and mentor new teachers to combat the teacher shortage.

Kansas State University officials said the federal grant will bring its teacher education program to local school districts and community colleges in an effort to combat statewide and national teacher shortages.

K-State officials said the $2.6 million project aims to create an education pipeline for underserved and place-bound students planning to become teachers in three Kansas school districts and three community colleges.

According to officials with K-State, the five-year grant, Project REFORM - an acronym for Redesigning Experiences Forging Opportunities for Recruitment and Mentorships - is funded through the Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.

K-State officials said Project REFORM is a collaborative effort among the College of Education and College of Arts and Sciences at K-State, Topeka USD 501, Allen Community College, Independence USD 446, Independence Community College, Coffeyville USD 445, and Coffeyville Community College.

“We are so proud to work with local educators to bring K-State’s award-winning teacher education program to Coffeyville, Independence and Topeka,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “There are many amazing students who want to become teachers and contribute to their home communities, and we are excited to be the trusted higher education partner in this collaboration.”

K-State officials indicated the project is designed to reach underserved students and focuses on the three school districts, which serve 16,272 students. Each partner will play a key role in supporting the reimagined community college and university teacher education pathways that streamline the educational journeys for students who are economically challenged or place-bound.

According to K-State officials, included in Project REFORM’s main components is a clinical internship that extends the amount of time teacher candidates spend in classrooms from a semester to a full year. The project also includes a mentor teacher academy to provide additional support for the teacher candidates.

“Project REFORM is our second Teacher Quality Partnership grant leveraging our online undergraduate degree program in elementary education in collaboration with Kansas school district and community college partners,” said Todd Goodson, associate dean of the college and lead investigator for the project. “We believe this is critically important work that addresses the need to diversify our teacher force and respond to the current teacher shortage.”

K-State officials noted in addition to Goodson, three K-State faculty members are co-principal investigators for the projects - Tonnie Martinez, coordinator of the office of innovation and collaboration; Eileen Wertzberger, director of field experiences; and Lori Goodson, assistant director of the Rural Education Center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Latest News

The process of tearing the old Independence K-Mart building down and cleaning up will take...
Process of demolishing former K-Mart building in Independence begins
FILE — Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill announced over the weekend that the restaurant has closed...
Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill closes its doors after nearly 3 decades
University of Kansas warns Lawrence residents ahead of move-in days
A photo of the Kansas City skyline taken on July 18, 2023.
Police find missing 5-year-old girl safe in Kansas City
Marion County Record seizure
KBI takes the lead in Marion County Record case