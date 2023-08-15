Gov. Kelly announces record-setting agriculture exports of nearly $5.5 billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced record-setting agriculture exports of nearly $5.5 billion.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated that agricultural exports reached $5.46 billion in 2022, the highest export total in decades. The Kansas agriculture industry has grown significantly since Governor Kelly started in office; in 2019, Kansas had $3.8 billion in exports.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the top ag export for Kansas was red meat, which made up $2.1 billion or 38.9% of all agriculture exports, second were cereals, including corn, wheat, and sorghum, and third was oil seed, primarily soybeans, making up 24.5% and 12.5% of total agricultural exports, respectively.

“Once again, we are shattering records to grow our economy and strengthen our ag industry,” said Governor Kelly. “But even with these record exports, we aren’t taking anything for granted, which is why Secretary Beam and I are building relationships with international trading partners to ensure Kansas farmers and ranchers can continue to feed the world.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted Mexico was Kansas’ largest ag importer with $2.17 billion in 2022, Japan was the second largest with $781 million, and Canada was third with $594 million.

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam met on Tuesday, Aug. 15 with his state and provincial agriculture counterparts from Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as part of the annual Tri-National Accord in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, to strengthen relationships with key trading partners. This annual event allows state agricultural leaders to discuss critical issues affecting trade between the three countries, including animal health, rural development, and agriculture technology.

“Kansas is a national leader in agriculture, and the continued growth in agricultural exports shows the significance of the work being done throughout the Kansas ag industry to develop these international markets,” said Beam.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said participation in the Tri-National Accord continues Kansas Department of Agriculture’s vision of achieving long-term, sustainable agricultural prosperity and statewide economic growth.

For more about international marketing programs at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, including information about upcoming trade missions, and to see the full report on Kansas’ ag exports in 2022, visit their website.

