Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill closes its doors after nearly 3 decades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A staple on the west side of Westport for nearly 30 years has served its last customers.

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill announced over the weekend that the restaurant has closed due to a shortage of staffing.

It has been more than 28 wonderful years, we sincerely appreciate the friendship, support, and the patronage. It is time for the next chapter in our life. We are grateful to you!

The Facebook posts from the restaurant received hundreds of comments from prior customers as they shared fond memories of the establishment.

“Like so many others, I’ve been going for over 20 years and I love your restaurant. I’m so sad to see you close. Best wishes for all the staff who made it a great experience, every single visit,” Jaime Bolton said.

“This breaks my heart! We had a chance to visit twice and was looking forward to coming back! Y’all will be greatly missed! Everyone was so sweet and friendly when we would come in!” Kailey Shaw added.

