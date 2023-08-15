Aging & Style
‘Frozen’ production brings Olathe schools together

By Betsy Webster
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The start of school in Olathe comes with a special Frozen treat.

The district won a national contest to be the first in the state to get the production rights for the Disney musical. The contest, called “The United States of Frozen,” selected one high school per state to be the first to produce a full-length version of the hit musical. Olathe stands out, however, because it’s not a high school putting on the show. Instead, it’s the entire district.

David Tate Hastings, Olathe South High School’s theater director, and Edward Shafer, Olathe East High School’s theater director, submitted a joint application for the contest, which selected winners based on how they would fit the theme of “Love Is an Open Door.”

“It’s something that we’ve actually talked about before, but this was the perfect opportunity to follow that theme,” said Shafer.

“We were so excited that it was going to be all the schools, and I was just so pumped to audition,” said Olathe South senior Julianna Bowles, who is in the ensemble.

The show features 14 students in the orchestra, 25 in the crew and 101 in the cast. That’s 140 students pulled from all 51 district schools in all grade levels.

“I can’t imagine what it was like casting one kid from each school,” said Sydney Carter, an Olathe East senior portraying Anna. “It was probably a lot.”

Auditions began in the spring, open to grades K-11. Even the little ones had to audition. There’s no denying it was an arduous undertaking.

“Certainly, it’s been a challenge to work with different age groups, different skill levels,” said Shafer.

“The young ones, they are full of energy, like almost too much sometimes, but they’re hilarious to have around,” said Olathe South senior Caleb Mitchell, who is playing the role of Oaken. “And, of course, they’re ecstatic about this because they’re little and they’ve seen Frozen.”

Monday’s dress rehearsal also marked the first day back to school. They began rehearsing in July on an intense schedule: nine hours each day for two weeks to be ready for a premiere just days after the start of school. Students said they came in with some jitters not knowing their fellow performers from school, but it was refreshing to step away from the usual school rivalries.

“So often it feels like a lot of like Olathe South is against East or is against Northwest or North or West,” said Bowles. “It just brings us all together and makes us remember that we’re all family.”

“At first, I was scared because I was like, ‘What if these people hate me?’ and like, ‘What if, because I’m from a different school, what if they think I’m like a weird or something?’” said Carter. “But it’s actually been nice, and I’ve made some long-term friends.”

“School boundaries don’t really exist,” said Shafer. “They’ve all come together to put on one magical show.”

The show runs from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20. It’s almost sold out. You can buy tickets here.

Missouri’s contest winner was Chillicothe High School. Students there staged their production in March.

