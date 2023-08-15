Aging & Style
Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson found guilty of felony assault

FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 53, was found guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.(FBI.gov)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clay County jury found former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson guilty Tuesday of felony first-degree domestic assault.

The guilty verdict for the 53-year-old came in relation to a case involving Hallgrimson and the abuse of his ex-wife in 2020.

Hallgrimson was sentenced to probation in 2021 after beating a man who tried to drown his own baby in 2018.

On Dec. 17, 2018, court records indicate Jonathon Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood Police Headquarters and told officers he had just killed his child. He told investigators that he had drowned his infant daughter in a pond off Doc Henry Rd. because he wanted to “make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed by the holidays and by trying to provide his family.”

Hallgrimson said he and a corporal rushed to pull the baby from the icy pond in 2018 and to perform CPR. The child did survive the incident.

Federal court records indicate that during that investigation, as Zicarelli was sitting in a chair handcuffed and restrained, Hallgrimson threw him to the ground and punched him.

A sentencing hearing for the domestic abuse case has been set for Oct. 20, 2023.

“This verdict sends a clear message that Clay County will hold perpetrators of abuse accountable no matter who they are without fear or favor,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson, who tried the case. “It is because of the courage of this victim that we are here today. This woman was brutally assaulted and suffered significant physical injury. She was then subjected to emotional and psychological manipulation and control by her abuser.

“Despite this, she bravely spoke up and fought for the justice she deserves. She endured victim blaming and public maligning in the pursuit of truth. We hope today’s verdict can finally bring her peace and closure.”

