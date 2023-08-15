FORECAST: Pleasant weather continues into Wednesday morning

We get to enjoy pleasant weather for one more evening as lower humidity and cooler temperatures stick around through daybreak on Wednesday. By the afternoon winds will turn from the southwest ushering in a little bit more warmth as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will swing through late at night bringing in a few more clouds, but no rain is expected.

At least this will keep the humidity down a bit and temperatures below average for Thursday. Friday gets warmer but still the humidity stays relatively low until the weekend. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend with feels like temperatures of 105°+ and unfortunately it looks like the dangerous heat is expected to stick around through much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.