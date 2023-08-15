Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cooler than normal temperatures continue

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT
We’ll get to enjoy a few more mornings that will give a little bit of a Fall-feel as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 50s with much lower humidity around. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon with highs returning to the low to mid 80s by Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will gradually shift eastward and bring dry and warmer weather to the area late in the week and into the weekend. This ridge will be quite persistent leading to several days in the 90s with heat index values likely surpassing 100 degrees starting Saturday and lasting into much of next week. Rain chances look rather slim to none over the week as well.

FORECAST: Cooler than normal temperatures continue
