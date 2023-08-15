Aging & Style
FORECAST: A cool and quiet weather pattern holds Tuesday before summer returns

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - I want to warn you first about this weekend with temperatures that will potentially be dangerous. Right now, forecast models are showing in the mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits. As we get closer to the weekend advisories will likely come out. A ridge and high pressure will be working together to boost temperatures above average. Until then enjoy another fabulous day to get outside and enjoy the fall-like weather we are having. Temperatures will be very mild in the mid-70s with low humidity levels making it feel like fall for the next several days. Just a heads up, the pollen count is on the higher side, so if you suffer from allergies don’t forget to take your allergy medicine. It will be another great evening for a baseball game with cooler temperatures and calm winds. The ridge will limit the chance of any rain in the foreseeable future. The weekend will bring the steamy August feel back to the area with highs in the 90s and the excessive heat looks like it will be parked over the area for a while.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

