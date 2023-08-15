Dolly Parton visits Overland Park to celebrate library program with Gov. Kelly

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - American icon Dolly Parton spent Monday afternoon at the White Theatre talking with Governor Laura Kelly in front of an audience to celebrate the success of the Imagination Library Program.

Through the Imagination Library, children from birth to five years old get a free book in the mail, every month.

Gov. Kelly said 60,000 Kansas children are currently enrolled in the program, one she encouraged every family to get involved.

“Early childhood education is really what I want my legacy to be when I leave this job,” Kelly said. “What Dolly Parton has done by creating the Imagination Library is just phenomenal. She is truly a Philanthropist; she puts her money where her mouth is.”

Inspired by her dad’s inability to read and write, Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children in her home county, East Tennessee. The program now spans five countries and gifts over 2 million free books each month to children worldwide.

“Having this program and giving parents the tools that they need who might not be able to buy books, this really levels that playing field so that every child everywhere will have access to the books and the access to actually reading the books,” Kelly said.

The Wilkerson family of Northwest Kansas said they’ve enrolled each of their children in the program and said they’ve seen firsthand the benefit in doing so.

“They both excel in school and have been doing really well with reading and spelling and like Dolly said when you start them young it just carries on,” Wilkerson said.

Kansas families can sign up free of charge at https://imaginationlibrary.com/

