Crash shuts down portion of 18th St. Expressway; serious injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on 18th Street Expressway shut down a portion of the road Monday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said the southbound area of the expressway was closed between Kansas Avenue and Metropolitan as the department responded to a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

It happened around 9 p.m., according to KCKPD.

Traffic alert: 18th St. Expressway southbound is currently closed between Kansas Ave. and Metropolitan as we work a 3-vehicle accident with serious injuries. Please, avoid the area. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) August 15, 2023

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible on Monday night.

