Crash shuts down portion of 18th St. Expressway; serious injuries reported

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on 18th Street Expressway shut down a portion of the road Monday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said the southbound area of the expressway was closed between Kansas Avenue and Metropolitan as the department responded to a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

It happened around 9 p.m., according to KCKPD.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible on Monday night.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

