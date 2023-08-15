Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

City comes to aid of former Emporia family who lost everything in Maui fire

The Rodriguez Family.
The Rodriguez Family.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia community is coming together to support a family who may no longer live in the area, but still has a place in Kansas to call home.

KVOE reports that while Edgar Rodriguez and his family may no longer live in the city, the community has rallied to help support them as their new home was reduced to rubble.

The Rodriguez family had moved to Hawaii and lost everything as a result of the ongoing Maui wildfires.

During their time in Emporia, Edgar worked at Mulready’s Pub, and now the owners have decided to take care of one of their own.

Meg Worthing, Mulready’s owner, told KVOE that no matter where the Rodriguezs live, they are Emporians and the city always takes care of its own. She said that while the family tries to rebuild their lives, they are also doing what they can to help others affected by the fires.

Worthing said the pub will continue to collect donations for the Rodriguez Family and will donate a minimum of 10% of all sales proceeds to the family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for donations.

To access the GoFundMe, click HERE. Mulready’s Pub is located at 717 Commercial St. in Emporia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date
7 year-old KCMO boy killed in wrong-way crash on I-70
7 year-old KCMO boy killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin, left, douses Dairon Blanco after their baseball game against...
Dairon Blanco’s squeeze bunt gives the Royals a wild 7-6 win over the Mariners
Missing 5 year old, Amelia Marek
Police: searching for missing 5 year old girl
Missing 5 year old, Amelia Marek
Missing 5 year old, Amelia Marek
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
At least 16 rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo.; recovery efforts underway
5 seriously hurt, including a youth, in crash that shut down parts of 18th St. Expressway