Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson placed on IR due to shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, left, watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jody Fortson’s season has ended before it even began.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that the oft-injured tight end has been placed on injured reserve as he undergoes a shoulder procedure.

The 27-year-old tight end from Valdosta State has shown flashes of productivity since the Chiefs brought him in for the 2021 season.

A year ago, Fortson totaled nine receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

ALSO READ: ‘Butterflies in my stomach’: Longtime Chiefs voice describes first preseason game of 2023

In October 2021, Fortson tore his Achilles in a game at Washington, ending his season.

In December 2022, he suffered an elbow subluxation and was placed on IR ending his year.

The Chiefs receiving corps suffered a trio of injuries on Tuesday during their morning practice in St. Joseph.

Andy Reid at Chiefs training camp

Andy Reid said three Chiefs wide receivers suffered injuries Tuesday morning at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Chiefs coverage: https://www.kctv5.com/sports/nfl/chiefs/ Price Chopper

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Justyn Ross suffered a leg injury, Nikko Remigio dislocated a shoulder and Ihmir Smith-Marsette sustained a groin injury.

The Chiefs return to action on Saturday at Arizona.

ALSO READ: Three rings, one year: How a Kansas City man won big

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Latest News

The process of tearing the old Independence K-Mart building down and cleaning up will take...
Process of demolishing former K-Mart building in Independence begins
FILE — Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill announced over the weekend that the restaurant has closed...
Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill closes its doors after nearly 3 decades
University of Kansas warns Lawrence residents ahead of move-in days
A photo of the Kansas City skyline taken on July 18, 2023.
Police find missing 5-year-old girl safe in Kansas City