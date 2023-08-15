Aging & Style: Rise in leprosy cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In today’s Aging and Style, researchers are reporting an increase in cases of leprosy in the United States.

Cases have more than doubled over the last decade in the southeast.

While health officials say the risk to people is low, many are taking precautions against armadillos.

The animals carry a bacteria that can cause leprosy.

Two dermatologists wrote a research letter to the CDC citing that central Florida accounted for 81% of leprosy cases reported in the state.

As you may know, we do get armadillos in both Missouri and Kansas.

The CDC recommends avoiding contact with them. The best thing you can do is get rid of them, and you should leave that up to experts for your garden and your health.

