19-year-old flees traffic stop then crashes, passenger runs from scene

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A strange series of events ended with a 19-year-old in the hospital and her passenger on the run from police.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, a Leawood police officer pulled over a car on the southbound lane of State Line Road, north of 119th Street for a traffic stop.

Although the vehicle initially complied and came to a stop, it suddenly drove away. The officer did not pursue it.

Shortly after fleeing, the car was involved in a crash at the intersection of 119th and State Line Road along with a vehicle traveling west.

The driver of the fleeing car, a 19-year-old female, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Her passenger ran away from the scene of the crash and still has not been identified by police.

The westbound driver involved in the crash was not injured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Overland Park’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

