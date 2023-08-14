Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.(Toyota)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead

Latest News

LENEXA, Kan. -- A crowd gathers outside of a Lenexa church following the funeral for fallen...
PHOTOS: Community honors fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald
Final Salute to Officer Jonah Oswald
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Helicopter flyover for funeral of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Helicopter flyover for funeral of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald