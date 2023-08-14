South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus sent a press release Sunday afternoon confirming the news of Scott’s passing.

“Senator Scott’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina,” said Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus. “His tireless work ethic, his willingness to bridge divides, and his unyielding commitment to the principles of justice and equality have set an example for us all.”

Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate. Prior to his service in the Senate, Scott spent 18 years of service in the House of Representatives.

Scott graduated from South Carolina State University in 1975 with a degree in accounting. The university shared a statement Sunday evening offering Scott’s family their “deepest sympathies.”

The university’s president, Alexander Conyers, said Scott was a “vital contributor to the university’s successes, as well as to those of South Carolina’s other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).”

Many current and former state representatives and lawmakers shared their grief and condolences.

South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander shared a statement from the family of the late senator. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, Senator John L Scott. Jr., who passed away peaceably while surrounded by family and close friends. We ask the community to keep his family in prayer.”

Alexander added that Scott, “was a friend, colleague, and true public servant. His work and dedication to his constituents and the citizens of South Carolina will be greatly missed.”

According to officials, Scott began his tenure in the Senate in 2009.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott posted on X, saying he is “saddened to hear of the passing of SC State Senator John Scott. I pray for his family and friends and hope they feel God’s comforting grace during this difficult time.”

The office of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also sent a statement via a press release Sunday.

“Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family,” McMaster said.

In the release, it was announced Governor McMaster will order the flags to be lowered in honor of the late senator’s service to the state once funeral arrangements are made and announced.

Funeral arrangements and memorial services have not been announced yet; however, officials asked the public to stay tuned for further updates.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.