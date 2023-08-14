Silver Dollar City’s ‘Fire in the Hole’ lives to coast another day

BRANSON, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, Silver Dollar City announced that 2023 would be the last season to ride its claim to flame– the Fire in the Hole indoor roller coaster. Luckily for those who thought they would never get the chance, Silver Dollar City is bringing it back in modern style for both first-time and nostalgia riders alike.

Fire in the Hole opened in 1972. In the 50 years since, the tradition of experiencing its unique take on roller coasting has been passed down several generations.

“The ride’s storyline is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, that was located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks,” Silver Dollar City described in its February press release. “The attraction, novel in its introduction in 1972, has fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.”

At the time of the original announcement, there was no word on what would replace Fire in the Hole. Silver Dollar City assured visitors they were “keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world, therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy.”

As it turns out, “carrying on the legacy” means rebuilding Fire in the Hole as a similar but fresh take on the original coaster– a sure-fire way to keep visitors happy.

Fire in the Hole 2.0 (not the official title of the ride) will debut in Spring 2024. The new iteration will not be on Hugo’s Hill Street like its predecessor, but will be a part of the “newly incorporated Fire District.”

The ride will have “a powered incline and gravity descent, including three drops and a quick splash-landing, [promising] a thrilling ride. In addition, a custom soundtrack with high-resolution onboard audio, show lighting effects and enhanced special effects, like using fiber optics to create a fast-burning fuse.”

In total, it will cost $30 million to build, including the construction of a “five-story, temperature-controlled building” to house it.

With the original Fire in the Hole taking “more than 25 million guests” for rides in its over 50 years of operation, the all-new version is guaranteed to bring the heat.

For more information on the ride, visit Silver Dollar City’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.