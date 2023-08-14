Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date

Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City unveiled the ride date for the new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction.

The ride will open in the spring of 2024. The $30 million investment is the largest investment for any attraction in the park.

It will be the largest indoor ride in the heartland. It features 14 iconic scenes and a musical soundtrack featuring the Bluegrass group Dailey and Vincent. The track is a third of a mile long and HVAC-controlled. The ride’s storyline is similar to the original, modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks.

It will sit behind the current Fireman’s Landing attraction. The park will call the area the ‘Fire District’ once the ride opens.

Rocky Mountain Coasters teamed with Silver Dollar City for the ride. The group also constructed ‘Outlaw Run.’

The original attraction began in 1972. It features fire-brigade-themed trains that twist, turn, and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves. The original ride will shut down at the end of the 2023 season.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead

Latest News

The last printed issue of the Marion County Record sits in a display in its office, Sunday,...
Raided Marion County newspaper claims raid contributed to death of editor and promises lawsuit
FILE — The breach is estimated to have involved hundreds of organizations and may have exposed...
Data breach targets patients transported by Johnson Co. ambulance service
LENEXA, Kan. -- A flag hanging from two ladder trucks sits outside the Lenexa church where Ofc....
Honor flag in Kansas pays tribute to fallen Fairway police officer
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway