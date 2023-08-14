Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure

Latest News

Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen.
Major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo.
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92
KCPD: 1 man dead, another arrested near 36th & Norton Ave in KC, making this 125 homicides
KCPD: 1 man dead, another arrested near 36th & Norton Ave in KC, making this 125 homicides
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
Funeral for fallen hero: Ofc. Jonah Oswald to be laid to rest