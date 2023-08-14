National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service radio serving the Kansas City metro area is down due to what the NWS says is a communication line failure.

According to the NWSKCMO Facebook page, the issue has been escalated to the highest level.

NWS officials say they are not sure when it will be back online.

For those in the KC Metro and surrounding area the Kansas City NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter remains down due to a significant failure of the communication line. It has been escallated to the highest level. We do not know when it will be back on line. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

