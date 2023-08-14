Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

National Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Missouri last week

Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break...
Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break warning system. The test is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m., following the tornado system test. The test is part of a monthly series to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.(WILX/Brandon Camarillo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tornado is responsible for damage in Linn County, Missouri, late last week.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down for three minutes Friday evening in northern Linn County, southwest of Kirksville. The tornado packed winds of 80 miles an hour. It was about 30 miles wide and was on the ground for a little over a mile.

Survey crews said the tornado damaged some trees and an outbuilding. It is also responsible for damaging the roof, siding, and garage doors of a second nearby building.

ALSO READ: Kansas City sets daily rainfall record

Linn County Emergency Management helped the National Weather Service survey the damage.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street

Latest News

Nearly a third-of-a-mile long, the coaster is housed in a five-story, temperature-controlled...
Silver Dollar City’s ‘Fire in the Hole’ lives to coast another day
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FILE — Sunday, Kansas City International Airport measured 2.91 inches of rain.
Kansas City sets daily rainfall record