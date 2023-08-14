Major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo.; water rescues underway

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Major flooding is being reported after storms pushed through Bollinger County, Missouri, early Monday morning, August 14.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah, up to 6 feet of water is flowing in some areas in Glen Allen.

NWS said Highway 34 is reportedly shutdown because a nearby creek is overflowing its banks.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said rescue operations are underway in Glen Allen. Crews are working to get residents impacted by flooding to safety and higher ground.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said they have five MSHP rescue boats out with team members going door to door, as needed, to get residents to safety. Crews have also made rescues at Arrowhead Campground.

Sgt. Parrott said everyone is accounted for.

MSHP is also assisted by rescue crews from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

Photos from resident Ruthanne Cable show some areas are inundated, including her home and garage.

In Marble Hill, the NWS reports flooding has closed the main bridge in town, but water was starting to recede around 5:30 a.m.

A short video from Mark Gore shows a roadway full of floodwater.

Significant flooding is also reported near the intersection of Highway Y and Hwy. 34.

NWS reported there were water rescues at the Castor River Campground.

Approximately 6 to 7 inches of rain has fallen in a short amount of time in Bollinger County.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, roadways in the Glen Allen area are “compromised.” These roads include, but not limited to Highway 34 at the Crooked Creek Bridge in Marble Hill, Missouri Highway 34 West at State Highway ZZ in Glen Allen, Bollinger County Road 804, State Highway FF, state Highway H and Highway 34 West near Castor River.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded areas and roadways.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. for Bollinger and Wayne Counties.

