LISTEN: End of Watch radio call for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

LENEXA, Kan. -- Mourners listen to the End of Watch call for Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald following his funeral on Aug. 14, 2023.(KCTV/Matt Kline)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan.. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people heard a somber tradition following the funeral for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

They stood outside a Lenexa church following his funeral to listen to the department broadcast a ceremonial End of Watch call over police radios.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald was laid to rest on Monday, Aug. 14.

The End of Watch Call is read by a police dispatcher and symbolizes the final call to the officer, followed by silence.

Ofc. Oswald’s final call was made over police radios after mourners filed out of his funeral. It was followed by a helicopter flyover and bagpipes as a final tribute.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in a shooting.

Blue ribbons representing officers are the thin blue line between the public and danger were given to everyone who attended Monday’s funeral.

