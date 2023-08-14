KDOT: 10-day closure of I-435 ramp begins August 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Tuesday, August 15 at 8 p.m., westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 loop ramp in Johnson County will be closed.

Traffic will be detoured using the northbound U.S. 69 ramp. Drivers will travel north on U.S. 69 before exiting at 103 Street. They will turn west onto 103 Street then reenter the highway using the southbound U.S. 69/103 Street entrance ramp.

10-day closure of westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 ramp begins tomorrow (KDOT)

The temporary closure will last for 10 days (subject to change due to weather or other conditions) while a bridge is demolished.

According to KDOT, “This temporary closure is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation U.S. 69 expansion project (69Express), which includes reconstructing and widening the highway and adding one express lane in each direction between 151st and 103rd Streets. The project also includes interchange improvements at U.S. 69/167th Street in Overland Park.”

The project was originally scheduled to begin in July but was delayed.

