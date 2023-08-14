Aging & Style
KCPD: 1 man dead near 3600 Norton Ave in Kansas City, making this 125 homicides

By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD investigating a homicide near the 3600 block of Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Mo.

One man has been shot and killed. Officers are still trying to determine if the shots fired were intentional or accidental.

A man called 911 however, police are looking at him as a person of interest and have him in custody.

KCPD confirms that this makes for the 125th homicide in Kansas City this year compared to 2020, which was marked as the deadliest year on record with 182 homicides.

