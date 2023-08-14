KCFD: Passerby reports house fire on Paseo Blvd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire was reported to KCFD at 4:23 p.m. and was “under control” by 4:35 pm.

A passerby noticed the fire and alerted KCPD. Crews saw smoke coming from the home’s attic and began to put it out from inside. It took less than 15 minutes to extinguish.

According to KCFD, no injuries were reported and crews are now undertaking salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by KCFD.

