KCFD: Passerby reports house fire on Paseo Blvd

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD
The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A house fire was reported to KCFD at 4:23 p.m. and was “under control” by 4:35 pm.

A passerby noticed the fire and alerted KCPD. Crews saw smoke coming from the home’s attic and began to put it out from inside. It took less than 15 minutes to extinguish.

According to KCFD, no injuries were reported and crews are now undertaking salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by KCFD.

