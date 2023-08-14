Kansas City sets daily rainfall record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been an unusual summer in Kansas City lately, with rainfall coming to the metro every couple of days.
If it seems like it’s be a wetter than normal August, you’re right.
Sunday, Kansas City International Airport measured 2.91 inches of rain. That’s a new daily rainfall record for Kansas City according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for August 13 was 2.71 inches of rainfall set in 2005.
The daily total isn’t the only record Sunday morning’s rainfall set. The National Weather Service in Kansas City also said the 2.91 inches of rain that fell at KCI Airport is the 12th wettest for any day in August dating back to when recordkeeping started in the late 1800s.
While the rain is good news for the metro, so much fell Sunday morning that it caused isolated flooding in low-lying areas and on some highways.
Just an hour or so north of the metro experienced even heavier rainfall. St. Joseph measured 3.26 inches of rain Sunday, which is higher than the 2.87 inches of rain that fell on August 13, 1982.
The rainfall also ranked as the 7th wettest day for any date in August on record in St. Joe dating back to 1897.
Locations in southeast Missouri experienced even more rain and flooding. High water is causing significant issues south of St. Louis in Bollinger County.
