Kansas City sets daily rainfall record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been an unusual summer in Kansas City lately, with rainfall coming to the metro every couple of days.

If it seems like it’s be a wetter than normal August, you’re right.

Sunday, Kansas City International Airport measured 2.91 inches of rain. That’s a new daily rainfall record for Kansas City according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for August 13 was 2.71 inches of rainfall set in 2005.

Record Rainfall for Kansas City today. With 2.91" measured at KCI, we've broken the previous August 13th record of 2.71" set in 2005. #KC #Rain #Record — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

The daily total isn’t the only record Sunday morning’s rainfall set. The National Weather Service in Kansas City also said the 2.91 inches of rain that fell at KCI Airport is the 12th wettest for any day in August dating back to when recordkeeping started in the late 1800s.

The 2.91" of rain that fell at KC today was the 12th wettest for any August day on record dating back to 1888. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

While the rain is good news for the metro, so much fell Sunday morning that it caused isolated flooding in low-lying areas and on some highways.

Just an hour or so north of the metro experienced even heavier rainfall. St. Joseph measured 3.26 inches of rain Sunday, which is higher than the 2.87 inches of rain that fell on August 13, 1982.

The rainfall also ranked as the 7th wettest day for any date in August on record in St. Joe dating back to 1897.

The 3.26" or rain that fell today at St Joseph was a daily record, besting the old record of 2.87" set in 1982. The 3.26" that fell today was also good enough for the 7th wettest for any August day on record in St Joseph dating back to 1897. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

Locations in southeast Missouri experienced even more rain and flooding. High water is causing significant issues south of St. Louis in Bollinger County.

