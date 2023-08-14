Aging & Style
Kansas business leaders championing CHIPS and Science Act one year after signed into law by President Biden.

FILE — On July 10, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, along with U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, highlighted a bipartisan infrastructure law in an effort to clean up toxic sites.(Rep. Sharice Davids)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The act puts nearly $53 billion towards U.S. semiconductor manufacturing with some of the money going towards a program called the “Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs.”

This was a big topic at a roundtable Wednesday morning because the state of Kansas is applying for a “tech hub” designation, battling against hundreds of other regions looking for the same. There are only 20 regions that end up being selected. Those hubs will be eligible for millions of dollars in grants.

“We have so many of the components. You know, we have great engineering minds. We’ve got so many folks who are making great progress in the tech space whether that’s medtech. You know, we’ve got EVs now, we’re going to be in that space,” said Davids.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will be going through the tech hub applications after Aug. 15.

Davids served alongside Senator Jerry Moran as a key negotiator for the CHIPS and Science Act, which they say will lower costs for American consumers, create 100,000 new jobs nationwide, end America’s dependence on foreign manufacturing, and turbocharge American research and development.

Roundtable Participants:

  • Rep. Sharice Davids
  • Mayor Curt Skoog, Overland Park, KS
  • Chairman Mike Kelly, Board of County Commissioners, Johnson County, KS
  • Elisa Waldman, Vice President, Workforce Development & Continuing Education, Johnson County Community
  • Marlene Nagel, Director of Community Development, Mid-America Regional Council
  • Tiffany Stovall, CEO, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions
  • Matt Haase, Senior Director of External Relations, University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC)
  • Emily Lucas, Director of Government Relations, University of Missouri System
  • Brian Mitchell, General Manager, Semiconductor and Test BU, Smiths Interconnect
  • Gina Prieto, Key Accounts Director, Smiths Interconnect
  • Belinda Sturm, PhD, Director, Kansas National Science Foundation EPSCoR Office, Ross
  • McKinney Faculty Fellow and Professor
  • Paul Hughes, Special Projects Manager, Kansas Department of Commerce
  • Neelima Parasker, KC Tech Council, Policy Committee

While initial federal allotments have not been released, the CHIPS and Science Act has already boosted investments in local communities, including:

  • $231 billion in private sector investments to build semiconductors;
  • Nearly 400 statements of interest were received for projects across 37 states;
  • More than 45 community colleges announced new or expanded semiconductor workforce programs;
  • Student applications to full-time jobs posted by semiconductor companies increased 79 percent in 2022-2023, compared to just 19 percent for other industries.

Two companies – Integra Technologies and EMP Shield – recently announced new chips production facilities in Kansas and have applied to receive CHIPS and Science Act investments.

