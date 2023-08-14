Aging & Style
K-State makes appearance in preseason AP poll

FILE: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in...
FILE: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Fresh off a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance, the Kansas State Wildcats are back in the AP Poll.

In the first edition of the 2023 AP preseason football poll, K-State is ranked No. 16 after

The Wildcats are among four teams in the Big 12 ranked in the top 25 heading into the upcoming season. Of the four Pac-12 schools set to join the Big 12 next season, only Utah (ranked 14th) is ranked in the preseason top 25. No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma will depart the Big 12 following this season to head to the SEC.

K-State was ranked one spot ahead of TCU after beating the eventual national championship runner-up in the Big 12 Championship game.

In-state rival Kansas was one of 24 schools that received votes but did not crack the top 25. KU came in a tie for 34th by total votes.

Head coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats begin their season on Sept. 2 with a 6 p.m. home game against SEMO.

