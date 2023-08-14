‘Jonah was one of us’: Community honors fallen Fairway officer

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A week after the Fairway Police Department lost its first officer in the history of the department, the community came together to mourn the loss.

Friends and family gathered inside a Lenexa church to pay their respects to Ofc. Jonah Oswald, who died died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in a shooting.

Those who knew the 29-year-old fallen officer said they feel his loss.

“Officer Oswald, husband, father, friend, police officer, leader, he was brave, selfless, honorable, respectable, talented and skilled, those are a few words to describe who he was. What do you say about an individual who was such a living example of living integrity and being righteousness? An individual who changed lives on a daily basis without even realizing it,” Officer Victor Buitrago, Lawrence Police Department, said during the funeral.

Ofc. Oswald was born in San Diego, Calif., but moved to the Kansas City metro when he was just 17 years old. His wife, Hannah, said he made the move as a romantic gesture to her. Oswald rented a room at UMKC and got a job washing dishes before entering the army and attending the police academy. Oswald and Hannah were eventually married and have two young children.

ALSO WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

Both Oswald’s family, and his police family, said the support they’ve received since his death has not gone unnoticed. They said it’s been appreciated and they are very thankful for it at this time.

Oswald was with the Fairway Police Department for four years prior to his death.

“The Fairway Police Department is one of the smallest communities in the Kansas City Metropolitan area. After this happened, I wasn’t quite sure how an agency like mine would be able to react to something like this. But, immediately I felt like our department was one of the biggest departments in the country,” Chief J.P. Thurlo, Fairway Police Dept., said.

Those who knew Oswald said he knew the risks that came with the job, but stepped up to do it anyway.

“Both Jonah and I understood the risks this profession came with and what it calls for. That understanding strengthened our bond. Jonah would now want to be remembered as a man who loved life and serving others. A man who gave without thinking twice about it,” Buitrago said.

ALSO WATCH: Honor flag in Kansas pays tribute to fallen Fairway police officer

Chief Thurlo said the department interviewed Oswald and were impressed with his character and presence at such a young age.

“He was an amazing officer. He was bright, he was funny and most of all he was brave,” Thurlo said.

“After a few years at Buckner we decided the time was right. We brought Jonah and Hannah in and talked to both. Then we hired Jonah. That guy was awesome, just like the rest of my department. He was one of us.”

Oswald managed to touch many lives during his short life, according to the Fairway Police Department and others who knew him. They say his life is a lesson in which we can all learn.

“I would encourage everyone to take a page out of his book, that book being his life, because it’s a book worth reading,” Buitrago said.

ALSO WATCH: Drone showing dozens of first responders showing support for family of Fairway police officer

Blue ribbons representing that officers are the thin blue line between the public and danger were given to everyone who attended Monday’s funeral.

On Saturday, the Fairway community honored Oswald with a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil. Then on Sunday, hundreds gathered for a visitation at Westside Family Church.

