It’s Back-to-Class for all students in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students across the Olathe Public School District are back in class on Monday, as they kick off the 2023-24 school year.

On Friday, August 11, a number of elementary-age students had a half-day, but all grades will have their first full day on Monday, August 14. As students and faculty get back into the building, staff said safety remains a top priority. According to Olathe Public Schools Superintendent, Brent Yeager, automatic locks have been installed across the district.

“We’re always working on the next best thing in terms of keeping our kids and staff safe at school,” Yeager said. “This summer, we applied barricade locks on all our classroom doors and all of our learning spaces. Sometimes even if a teacher drops a pen on the floor, the doors will lock.”

Safety installations weren’t the only task across the district this summer. The entire district will participate in a Broadway Musical of Disney’s Frozen. Rehearsals and practices have gone throughout the summer, with over 140 students cast across Olathe’s 51 schools participating in the musical.

The show is set at Olathe South High School, with performances every day between August 16 to August 20.

According to the Kansas High School Premiere, The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International announced winners of a contest called the United States of Frozen. This allowed one high school from each state to be the first to produce the full-length version of Frozen.

Olathe Public Schools was selected as the Kansas recipient of this honor.

