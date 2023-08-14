Honoring Ofc. Oswald with hundreds gathering for visitation

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The community continues to honor the life of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered at Westside Family Church to pay their respects to Officer Oswald and his family. The visitation started at 5 p.m. and went until 8 p.m.

Danny Chavez, the Public Information Officer for the Lenexa Police Department, said it’s truly amazing to see all the support from the community during this challenging time.

“There is sort of that silvering lining, if you will, to see how many people, whether they knew him or not, whether they’re from the Kansas City area or not, to come and give their respects,” Chavez said.

Officer Oswald’s patrol vehicle sat outside of the church. While inside, remarks were made, followed by a presentation of badges and of the flags, then Officer Oswald’s ashes were escorted.

“It’s extremely sobering, and it is a reminder of the dangers of this job that sadly took Officer Oswald’s life,” Chavez said.

Jan Zimmerman, Director of the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment, attended the visitation and said when a first responder is lost, they’re not just lost in the community they’re from.

“They’re lost to all of us,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 43 years, and this loss is felt not only across the metropolitan area but across the country.”

Zimmerman said it’s important for the community to remember that people are safe in their homes because of first responders like Officer Oswald.

“Who steps up to protect our community, and behind the scenes, his family has paid the ultimate sacrifice, losing their loved one so he could keep their community safe,” Zimmerman said.

The funeral for Officer Oswald will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.