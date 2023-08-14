Honor flag in Kansas pays tribute to fallen Fairway police officer

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A national symbol comes to the metro to honor a fallen Fairway police officer.

The Honor Flag will be at the funeral honoring the life of Ofc. Jonah Oswald. Oswald died died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral was held at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa late Monday morning. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

The Honor Flag will be part of the ceremony.

The tradition began following the September 11th attacks in 2021. An American flag was given to a Texas Representative who took a group of first responders to Ground Zero to help with the recovery. He then took the flag with him as he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Texas National Guard.

The flag was named The United States Honor Flag in 2008.

The Flag, and a team of people, now travel the country honoring America’s fallen heroes, such as Ofc. Oswald. The flag is scheduled to be at Oswald’s funeral.

Flags are also flying at half-staff Monday in honor of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.