Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Honor flag in Kansas pays tribute to fallen Fairway police officer

LENEXA, Kan. -- A flag hanging from two ladder trucks sits outside the Lenexa church where Ofc....
LENEXA, Kan. -- A flag hanging from two ladder trucks sits outside the Lenexa church where Ofc. Jonah Oswald's funeral will take place on Aug. 14, 2023.(KCTV/Joe Hennessy)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A national symbol comes to the metro to honor a fallen Fairway police officer.

The Honor Flag will be at the funeral honoring the life of Ofc. Jonah Oswald. Oswald died died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral was held at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa late Monday morning. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

The Honor Flag will be part of the ceremony.

ALSO WATCH: Funeral for Ofc. Jonah Oswald as he is laid to rest

The tradition began following the September 11th attacks in 2021. An American flag was given to a Texas Representative who took a group of first responders to Ground Zero to help with the recovery. He then took the flag with him as he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Texas National Guard.

The flag was named The United States Honor Flag in 2008.

The Flag, and a team of people, now travel the country honoring America’s fallen heroes, such as Ofc. Oswald. The flag is scheduled to be at Oswald’s funeral.

Flags are also flying at half-staff Monday in honor of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Traffic alert
UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service radio for KC is offline due to communication line failure
Traffic Crash
Lenexa pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 near Sante Fe Street
One man shot and killed while in his vehicle near the 4600 block of Liberty
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Argument leads to multi-vehicle crash leaving one man dead

Latest News

The last printed issue of the Marion County Record sits in a display in its office, Sunday,...
Raided Marion County newspaper claims raid contributed to death of editor and promises lawsuit
FILE — The breach is estimated to have involved hundreds of organizations and may have exposed...
Data breach targets patients transported by Johnson Co. ambulance service
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway