Gov. Parson signs $2.8 billion plan to upgrade I-70

Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill to upgrade I-70
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed off on a $2.8 billion upgrade plan for one of the most traveled roadways in the state on Monday.

I-70 is getting upgraded almost 70 years after the state first broke ground on the interstate. Lawmakers approved the $2.8 billion for improvements, which includes a third lane that would span the state in both directions.

That third lane is planned for the stretch of I-70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

The project also calls for redoing the current pavement, building new bridges and reconfiguring interchanges.

MoDOT said this year’s budget is the most money it has ever received. MoDOT said some of that early work would begin this year, but lane widening won’t happen for several years.

