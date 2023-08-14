Funeral for fallen hero: Ofc. Jonah Oswald to be laid to rest

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - One week after a Fairway police officer was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, he will be laid to rest.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

