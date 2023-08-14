Aging & Style
Funeral for fallen hero: Ofc. Jonah Oswald to be laid to rest

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - One week after a Fairway police officer was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, he will be laid to rest.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

KCPD: 1 man dead, another arrested near 36th & Norton Ave in KC, making this 125 homicides
Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald to be laid to rest Monday following funeral service
