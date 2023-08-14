Aging & Style
FORECAST: Feels like fall as heat builds into the weekend

Feels like fall as heat builds into the weekend
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you thought yesterday we received a lot of rain, we did! We beat a record set in 2005 for 2.71 inches of daily rainfall by 0.2 inches totaling the daily amount of 2.91 inches. After a soggy Sunday, the pattern will dry out today and continue for much of the week. The cold front continues to sweep through and could bring a few brief showers to the Missouri side. Heading out, temperatures will be very mild in the mid-70s with low humidity levels making it feel like fall for the next several days. Enjoy the cooler weather because a ridge will be building through the week, resulting in hot temperatures by the time the weekend swings in. The ridge will limit the chance of any rain in the foreseeable future. The weekend will bring the steamy August feel back to the area with highs in the 90s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

