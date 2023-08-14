Five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Lee’s Summit North commits to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri committed to Mizzou on Monday.

Nwaneri announced the commitment in front of a crowd of spectators Monday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North.

He chose between Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee. When recruiting network On3 updated its recruiting rankings July 10, Nwaneri was the No. 1 ranked player in the class, becoming the first player to reach No. 1 overall in Kansas City metro high school football history.

Throughout the summer, Nwaneri officially visited Georgia on June 2, Oklahoma on June 9, Tennessee on June 16 and Missouri on June 23.

Nwaneri’s senior season will get underway with Lee’s Summit North when the Broncos take on Liberty North Aug. 25.

