Evergy warns of new scam targeting customers

Evergy has proposed a rate increase across the state, which would bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central customers and $14 million from Evergy Kansas Metro customers.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy warns customers should double check the website when paying bills online because scammers are getting sneaky.

The company warns that customers who search for Evergy’s website using terms such as “pay Evergy,” or “Evergy Bill,” are taken to several fake websites or ads. The sites include phone numbers asking customers to call to pay their bills instead of paying them online. Evergy says a scammer is on the other end of those phone calls to simply take credit card information from customers.

Evergy says anyone who comes across ads like the ones listed should report them to the search engine and also to the utility.

The utility’s only website is Evergy.com. Once customers are on the site they can click links to pay a bill or manage preferences.

The company says customers can take steps the following steps to protect themselves against scammers.

  • Don’t assume the information on caller ID is always accurate.
  • Never give out personal/financial information or payment over the phone unless you know for a fact with whom you are dealing.
  • Don’t hesitate to hang up the phone and call Evergy.
  • Always ensure you are paying your bill through the legitimate Evergy website.

Information about other scams targeting Evergy costumers can be found at Evergy.com/community/safety/utility-scams.

