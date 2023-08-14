‘Butterflies in my stomach’: Longtime Chiefs voice describes first preseason game of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Working in a business for nearly 30 years doesn’t exempt you from pregame jitters!

Kansas City Chiefs radio play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus, headed into his third decade with the franchise, tweeted his emotions prior to Sunday’s kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.

@Chiefs 30th season and still 🦋…pre-season and still 🦋…man I’m thanking The Lord for butterflies in my stomach…again….will talk to you all in 3 hours and 44minutes @ChiefsRadioNet @wolfkansascity — Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) August 13, 2023

Holthus, a native of Smith Center, Kansas, succeeded Kevin Harlas as the voice of the Chiefs in 1994 and remains the longest-tenured announcer in team history.

Kansas City returns to game action on Saturday when they travel to Arizona for a 7 p.m. game against the Cardinals.

