‘Butterflies in my stomach’: Longtime Chiefs voice describes first preseason game of 2023

Mitch Holthus, the play-by-play announcer for the Kansas City Chiefs, gets some ribbing from Chris Jones, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right, during their victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Working in a business for nearly 30 years doesn’t exempt you from pregame jitters!

Kansas City Chiefs radio play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus, headed into his third decade with the franchise, tweeted his emotions prior to Sunday’s kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.

Holthus, a native of Smith Center, Kansas, succeeded Kevin Harlas as the voice of the Chiefs in 1994 and remains the longest-tenured announcer in team history.

Kansas City returns to game action on Saturday when they travel to Arizona for a 7 p.m. game against the Cardinals.

