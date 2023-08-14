‘Butterflies in my stomach’: Longtime Chiefs voice describes first preseason game of 2023
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Working in a business for nearly 30 years doesn’t exempt you from pregame jitters!
Kansas City Chiefs radio play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus, headed into his third decade with the franchise, tweeted his emotions prior to Sunday’s kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.
Holthus, a native of Smith Center, Kansas, succeeded Kevin Harlas as the voice of the Chiefs in 1994 and remains the longest-tenured announcer in team history.
Kansas City returns to game action on Saturday when they travel to Arizona for a 7 p.m. game against the Cardinals.
