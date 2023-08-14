Animal services help untangle deer antlers from soccer net near elementary school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some animal services workers helped free a buck from a tangled mess last week.
KC Pet Project shared photos of a male deer that had become entangled in a soccer net at a nearby elementary school on Aug. 7.
A social media post stated the deer was tired but able to get up and run off.
