Animal services help untangle deer antlers from soccer net near elementary school

KC Pet Project shared photos of a male deer that had become entangled in a soccer net at a...
KC Pet Project shared photos of a male deer that had become entangled in a soccer net at a nearby elementary school.(KC Pet Project)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some animal services workers helped free a buck from a tangled mess last week.

KC Pet Project shared photos of a male deer that had become entangled in a soccer net at a nearby elementary school on Aug. 7.

A social media post stated the deer was tired but able to get up and run off.

Our Animal Services Division works with many different animals, aside from just dogs and cats! On Monday, August 7th,...

Posted by KC Pet Project on Sunday, August 13, 2023
