7 year-old KCMO boy killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri boy was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-70 in St. Charles County just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook from Wichita, Kansas has been charged with causing the death of another while driving under the influence.

Cook drove the wrong way westbound I-70, east of David Hoekel Parkway, crashing head-on into another car. The second car had two 42-year-old occupants and a 7-year-old boy.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

