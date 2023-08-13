Aging & Style
WATCH LIVE: Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil in memory of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.

ALSO READ: LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil

