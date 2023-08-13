TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding on I-35 at West Pennway causing dangerous conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.

With heavy rains predicted throughout much of Sunday, drivers are urged to use caution. Flooding often cannot be seen through heavy rains and increases the risk of hydroplaning or getting stuck.

Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air. (KC Scout Cam)

Drivers avoiding the flood waters. (KC Scout Cam)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.