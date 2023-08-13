TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding on I-35 at West Pennway causing dangerous conditions
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.
With heavy rains predicted throughout much of Sunday, drivers are urged to use caution. Flooding often cannot be seen through heavy rains and increases the risk of hydroplaning or getting stuck.
