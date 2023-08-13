Aging & Style
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding on I-35 at West Pennway causing dangerous conditions

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.

With heavy rains predicted throughout much of Sunday, drivers are urged to use caution. Flooding often cannot be seen through heavy rains and increases the risk of hydroplaning or getting stuck.

ALSO READ: FORECAST: Much cooler for the start of the work week with cooler humidity levels
Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air.
Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air.(KC Scout Cam)
Drivers avoiding the flood waters.
Drivers avoiding the flood waters.(KC Scout Cam)

