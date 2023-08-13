Missouri State Fair postpones shoot out truck and tractor pull show due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair announced that the shoot-out truck and tractor pull has been postponed due to weather.

The truck and tractor pull was scheduled for Sunday, August 13 but have since been moved to Monday, August 14.

According to the MSF Facebook page, the show will start at 10 a.m. as previously scheduled. The Pro Pulling league will also start as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Tickets for both August 13 and 14 will be honored all day long on Monday. The Facebook post goes onto say that pit wristbands that were purchased for today will be honored on Monday as well.

For those who are not able to attend the new date, the MSF refund instructions can be found here.

