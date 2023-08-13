Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Marion County Record co-owner Joan Meyer, 98, has passed away and staff say illegal raids by the Marion Police Department in early August played a part.

The Marion County Record announced on Sunday, Aug. 13, that co-owner Joan Meyer, 98, who had otherwise been in good health, collapsed on Saturday afternoon at her home and passed away.

The newspaper said that Meyer had been unable to eat or sleep after police showed up at the office on Friday with a search warrant in hand. Her ability to stream television to her home and get help through her Alexa smart speakers was taken away after police took her computer and a router as well as dug through the personal bank information of her son, Eric Meyer, who is also a publisher for the paper, and left electronic cords on the floor.

Paper employees also said the Marion Police Department took the personal belongings of reporters while at the office as well as equipment unrelated to the scope of the police search. They have also refused to say when times would be returned.

The Record is expected to file a federal lawsuit against the city and those involved in the raid which has been called “unheard of in America and reminiscent of what occurs in totalitarian regimes in the Third World.” Legal experts also said the raid violated multiple state and federal laws - including the U.S. Constitution and multiple court rulings.

The Record also indicated that the home of Marion Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel, 80, was also raided by police. They seized a computer and cell phone from her home. She does not have a landline and later drove to McPherson to buy a replacement phone so she could keep in touch with her 88-year-old husband who is disabled and suffers from dementia.

According to the paper, the raids stemmed from a social media message sent to both the paper and Herbel which uncovered information about Marion business owner Kari Newell. She then accused the paper of illegally obtaining her drunken-driving record and supplying it to Herbel.

The Record also said it had contacted Sheriff Jeff Soyez after multiple discussions with legal experts and notified them a source had alleged officers knew that Newell did not have a valid driver’s license and ignored the legal violation.

Herbel confirmed to the Record and Newell that she had only shared the information about Newell’s drunk driving record with city administrator Brogan Jones as she was on the day’s agenda to request a catering liquor license. A drunk driving conviction in certain cases may have disqualified her from obtaining such a license.

On Saturday, the Marion Police Department took to Facebook in an attempt to defend itself. While it said it cannot release information about a criminal investigation, it believes once the full story has been made public the judicial system that is now in question will be vindicated.

MPD admitted that U.S. law does protect journalists from most searches of newsrooms by federal and state officials, searches can still be done if a subpoena is granted. The items included in a subpoena only seek “work product materials” or “documentary materials” except when there is reason to believe a journalist has taken part in the crime.

“The victim asks that we do all the law allows to ensure justice is served,” an MPD spokesperson said. “The Marion Kansas Police Department will [do] nothing less.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation also announced on Sunday that it has been asked by MPD and the Marion Co. Attorney to join an investigation into allegations of illegal access and dissemination fo confidential criminal justice information. An agent was assigned on Tuesday and has been assisting since then.

“The KBI agent did not apply for the search warrants in question, and he was not present when the warrants were served,” a spokesperson for KBI said.

Director Mattivi said he strongly believes that freedom of the press is a pillar of American democracy, however, so too is the equal application of the law.

“The KBI is entrusted to investigate credible allegations of illegal activity without fear or favor,” said the KBI spokesperson. “In order to investigate and gather facts, the KBI commonly executes search warrants on police departments, sheriff’s offices, and at city, county and state offices. We have investigated those who work at schools, churches and at all levels of public service. No one is above the law, whether a public official or a representative of the media.”

